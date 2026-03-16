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Germany Stands Firm: No Military Involvement in U.S.-Israeli Conflict

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany will not participate in a U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, citing the lack of a UN, EU, or NATO mandate as per the Basic Law. He emphasized that Germany was not consulted prior, and there has been no joint decision on action against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:52 IST
Germany Stands Firm: No Military Involvement in U.S.-Israeli Conflict
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared on Monday that Germany will abstain from joining the U.S.-Israeli conflict against Iran. The decision is largely influenced by the absence of a mandate from either the United Nations, the European Union, or NATO, which is a requirement under Germany's Basic Law.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Merz highlighted that Germany's involvement in the war was never considered a NATO issue. He underscored the point that neither the United States nor Israel sought Germany's consultation before the conflict began.

Moreover, Merz emphasized that no collective decision regarding military action against Iran has been made, effectively ruling out any possibility of Germany's involvement in the war. The Chancellor's remarks come amid ongoing discussions about the geopolitical ramifications of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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