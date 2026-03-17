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CAG Report Exposes Punjab Jail Overcrowding Crisis

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report highlights critical issues like overcrowding, inadequate infrastructure, and poor medical facilities in Punjab jails. Despite recommendations and government efforts, prisons remain overpopulated. The report raises concerns about prolonged undertrial custody, insufficient construction, and lacking healthcare, emphasizing the urgent need for reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:10 IST
CAG Report Exposes Punjab Jail Overcrowding Crisis
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The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has brought to light severe overcrowding and subpar medical facilities in Punjab jails, according to a report presented in the state assembly.

The audit highlights that despite the Punjab government taking six years to implement the model prison manual, overcrowding persists in the state's 26 jails, impacting living conditions significantly. The report reveals that in 2021-22 and 2022-23, the jails exceeded their capacity, which hindered basic facilities and healthcare availability.

Noteworthy, the audit points out delayed court hearings and slow jail construction projects as contributors to overcrowding. Despite government assurances for new jails and inmate transfers to alleviate stress, the report indicates many jails are still above capacity. The situation calls for urgent remedial actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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