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Supreme Court Upholds Vantara's Wildlife Import Practices

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea against Vantara, a zoological rescue center in Gujarat, confirming no violation of international wildlife norms in species import. A Special Investigation Team found no legal contravention. The plea sought further scrutiny and regulatory oversight but was dismissed in favor of Vantara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:57 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Vantara's Wildlife Import Practices
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The Supreme Court has cleared Vantara, a zoological rescue and rehabilitation center in Jamnagar, Gujarat, of allegations concerning the illegal import of endangered species. The court upheld the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which found no violations of domestic or international wildlife trade laws.

The recent plea, filed by the Karanartham Viramah Foundation, urged the apex court to scrutinize the authorizations granted to Vantara since 2019. However, the court observed that these matters had already been addressed in a previous petition and concluded that reopening the case could lead to unnecessary disturbances.

Relying on the SIT's report, the court reiterated that Vantara's importation of animals was lawful, supported by necessary permits, and done for conservation purposes. Thus, the petition seeking an independent wildlife trade monitoring committee was dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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