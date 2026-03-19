Left Menu

Tensions Flare: U.S.-Israeli Coordination Over Iran Strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu against repeating Israel's attack on Iran's South Pars gas field. While Trump claimed no prior knowledge of the attack, coordinated U.S.-Israeli actions have intensified the conflict with Iran, causing concerns among Gulf countries and drawing international scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:38 IST
Tensions Flare: U.S.-Israeli Coordination Over Iran Strikes
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against replicating military actions like the recent attack on Iran's South Pars gas field. The statement comes amidst increased coordination between the U.S. and Israel.

Trump insisted that the U.S. was unaware of the specifics of the attack, although three Israeli officials confirmed to Reuters that it was coordinated with Washington. The strike intensified the ongoing conflict between the U.S.-Israel alliance and Iran, leading to Iranian retaliatory strikes on energy sites across the Middle East.

As tensions escalate, Gulf nations are demanding explanations from the Trump administration, questioning the extent of U.S.-Israeli collaboration in these operations. Despite the close military ties, differences in objectives between the allies remain, with divergent focuses on Iran's leadership and missile program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026