Tensions Flare: U.S.-Israeli Coordination Over Iran Strikes
U.S. President Donald Trump cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu against repeating Israel's attack on Iran's South Pars gas field. While Trump claimed no prior knowledge of the attack, coordinated U.S.-Israeli actions have intensified the conflict with Iran, causing concerns among Gulf countries and drawing international scrutiny.
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against replicating military actions like the recent attack on Iran's South Pars gas field. The statement comes amidst increased coordination between the U.S. and Israel.
Trump insisted that the U.S. was unaware of the specifics of the attack, although three Israeli officials confirmed to Reuters that it was coordinated with Washington. The strike intensified the ongoing conflict between the U.S.-Israel alliance and Iran, leading to Iranian retaliatory strikes on energy sites across the Middle East.
As tensions escalate, Gulf nations are demanding explanations from the Trump administration, questioning the extent of U.S.-Israeli collaboration in these operations. Despite the close military ties, differences in objectives between the allies remain, with divergent focuses on Iran's leadership and missile program.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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