Navy Clampdown: Targeting the Sinaloa Cartel

In a decisive security operation in northern Mexico, the Mexican navy reported that 11 suspected criminals were killed. The operation specifically targeted a residence linked to the Los Mayos faction of the infamous Sinaloa cartel.

Upon arrival at the location in Sinaloa state, navy personnel were attacked but managed to repel the assault within the bounds of legal conduct. No identities of those killed have been released by officials.

In addition to neutralizing threats, the navy discovered the daughter of an alleged crime boss at the scene, releasing her to her family after confirming no criminal involvement. Moreover, they seized a cache of high-powered tactical weapons during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)