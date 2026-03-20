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Navy Clampdown: Targeting the Sinaloa Cartel

The Mexican navy reported the killing of 11 suspected criminals during an operation in northern Mexico targeting the Los Mayos faction of the Sinaloa cartel. They faced an attack upon arrival but repelled it legally. The navy located and released the crime boss's daughter and seized powerful weapons on site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 01:49 IST
Navy Clampdown: Targeting the Sinaloa Cartel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive security operation in northern Mexico, the Mexican navy reported that 11 suspected criminals were killed. The operation specifically targeted a residence linked to the Los Mayos faction of the infamous Sinaloa cartel.

Upon arrival at the location in Sinaloa state, navy personnel were attacked but managed to repel the assault within the bounds of legal conduct. No identities of those killed have been released by officials.

In addition to neutralizing threats, the navy discovered the daughter of an alleged crime boss at the scene, releasing her to her family after confirming no criminal involvement. Moreover, they seized a cache of high-powered tactical weapons during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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