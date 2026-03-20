Operation Sinaloa: Mexico's Cartel Turmoil

A significant security operation unfolded in northern Mexico, focusing on the Sinaloa cartel's Los Mayos faction. The country's navy reported that at least 11 suspected criminals were killed during the mission.

Omar Oswaldo Torres, known as "El Patas," identified as a leader within Los Mayos, was captured amid the operation, according to naval sources. The authorities stated they were attacked upon arrival, prompting a defensive response.

During the mission, the navy discovered the daughter of a crime boss but subsequently released her after verifying her absence of criminal involvement. High-powered and tactical weapons were secured at the location. This follows a recent operation resulting in the death of another major cartel leader in Jalisco state.