Russia has made a renewed appeal for an immediate end to the ongoing hostilities in the Gulf region. This call, made on Thursday, emphasizes a cessation of U.S. and Israeli military actions.

The Russian foreign ministry has stated its readiness to act as a mediator, alongside China, Turkey, and other like-minded nations, to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Highlighting the importance of collective security, Russia aims to foster cooperation among Gulf countries and is keen to uphold strategic partnerships, notably with Iran, while maintaining good relations with Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)