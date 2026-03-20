Russia Calls for Gulf Peace, Offers Diplomatic Mediation
Russia has urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Gulf, calling for the U.S. and Israel to stop their attacks. The foreign ministry expressed willingness to mediate, emphasizing diplomatic solutions and collective security in the region. Russia advocates peace and aims to maintain strategic partnerships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 02:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 02:48 IST
Russia has made a renewed appeal for an immediate end to the ongoing hostilities in the Gulf region. This call, made on Thursday, emphasizes a cessation of U.S. and Israeli military actions.
The Russian foreign ministry has stated its readiness to act as a mediator, alongside China, Turkey, and other like-minded nations, to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
Highlighting the importance of collective security, Russia aims to foster cooperation among Gulf countries and is keen to uphold strategic partnerships, notably with Iran, while maintaining good relations with Washington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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