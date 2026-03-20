Left Menu

Railways Unveils AI Surveillance, QR Entry and Smart Mobility Plan to Transform New Delhi Station

The reforms—anchored in AI-driven surveillance, digital access control, and improved crowd management—will be piloted at New Delhi Railway Station and later scaled across the national network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:47 IST
Railways Unveils AI Surveillance, QR Entry and Smart Mobility Plan to Transform New Delhi Station
Describing the system, the Minister said, “Cameras are the eyes, and AI is the brain,” emphasizing the importance of adequate lighting to maximise surveillance effectiveness. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a major push to modernise India’s busiest railway hubs, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday chaired a high-level review at Rail Bhawan, unveiling a comprehensive plan to enhance station access, passenger amenities, and security systems.

The reforms—anchored in AI-driven surveillance, digital access control, and improved crowd management—will be piloted at New Delhi Railway Station and later scaled across the national network.

AI-Powered Surveillance to Act as ‘Eyes and Brain’ of Stations

At the core of the transformation is a comprehensive AI-enabled camera network that will monitor every corner of New Delhi Railway Station, including:

  • Platforms and concourses

  • Entry and exit gates

  • High-risk “funnel areas” prone to overcrowding or unauthorised entry

A centralised Exception Event Display-based control room will process live feeds using AI to detect:

  • Unusual crowd build-up

  • Suspicious or unsafe activities

  • Security breaches in real time

Describing the system, the Minister said, “Cameras are the eyes, and AI is the brain,” emphasizing the importance of adequate lighting to maximise surveillance effectiveness.

Shift to Surveillance-Led Access Control

To improve security and streamline passenger flow:

  • The Railway Protection Force (RPF) will intensify deployment

  • Entry will be restricted primarily to ticketed passengers

  • Monitoring will shift from manual checks to technology-driven surveillance systems

This marks a transition toward smart, automated station management.

Colour-Coded Uniforms and ID System for Workforce Accountability

To bring clarity and accountability within crowded station environments, Railways will introduce a colour-coded identification system:

  • Railway staff: Fluorescent jackets

  • Non-employees (vendors, sahayaks, contractors, IRCTC staff, coolies): Distinct colour-coded jackets

  • Mandatory ID cards with detailed identification for all personnel

This will enable passengers and authorities to easily distinguish between staff, service providers, and general passengers, improving both safety and operational efficiency.

QR Code-Based Entry System to Manage Festive Rush

A QR code-based access control system will be piloted at New Delhi Railway Station ahead of peak travel seasons like Diwali and Chhath.

The system will:

  • Regulate entry based on valid digital tickets

  • Segregate passengers into categories:

    • Reserved ticket holders

    • Monthly Season Ticket (MST) holders

    • Unreserved passengers

This is expected to significantly reduce overcrowding and streamline station entry.

RailOne App Integration with Bharat Taxi for Last-Mile Connectivity

In a move to enhance end-to-end travel experience, the RailOne App will be integrated with Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform.

Key benefits include:

  • Seamless last-mile connectivity

  • Reduced congestion outside stations

  • Transparent and reliable transport options

The initiative aligns with the government’s vision of “Sahkar se Samriddhi”, promoting cooperative-led economic models.

Holding Areas to Decongest Stations

To tackle overcrowding, Railways is developing designated holding areas outside station buildings:

  • Already planned across 76 stations

  • Primarily for unreserved passengers

  • Enables phased and controlled entry to platforms

This approach aims to prevent overcrowding in concourses, a major safety concern at high-footfall stations.

Smarter Signage and Real-Time Information Systems

Passenger convenience will be further improved through:

  • Enhanced signage systems clearly separating reserved and unreserved passengers

  • Upgraded train information services

  • Real-time updates for passengers waiting in holding areas

A Model for Nationwide Rollout

New Delhi Railway Station will serve as the pilot and model station, with successful measures to be replicated across:

  • North Zone stations initially

  • Followed by a nationwide rollout

The Railway Ministry will maintain direct monitoring to ensure effective implementation and continuous improvement.

Toward Safer, Smarter and Passenger-Centric Stations

These reforms signal a major shift in Indian Railways’ approach—combining:

  • Advanced technology (AI, QR systems)

  • Infrastructure upgrades

  • Operational reforms

The goal is to transform railway stations into safe, well-organised, and passenger-friendly mobility hubs, offering a seamless journey from entry to last-mile connectivity.

 

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026