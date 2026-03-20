Railways Unveils AI Surveillance, QR Entry and Smart Mobility Plan to Transform New Delhi Station

In a major push to modernise India’s busiest railway hubs, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday chaired a high-level review at Rail Bhawan, unveiling a comprehensive plan to enhance station access, passenger amenities, and security systems.

The reforms—anchored in AI-driven surveillance, digital access control, and improved crowd management—will be piloted at New Delhi Railway Station and later scaled across the national network.

AI-Powered Surveillance to Act as ‘Eyes and Brain’ of Stations

At the core of the transformation is a comprehensive AI-enabled camera network that will monitor every corner of New Delhi Railway Station, including:

Platforms and concourses

Entry and exit gates

High-risk “funnel areas” prone to overcrowding or unauthorised entry

A centralised Exception Event Display-based control room will process live feeds using AI to detect:

Unusual crowd build-up

Suspicious or unsafe activities

Security breaches in real time

Describing the system, the Minister said, “Cameras are the eyes, and AI is the brain,” emphasizing the importance of adequate lighting to maximise surveillance effectiveness.

Shift to Surveillance-Led Access Control

To improve security and streamline passenger flow:

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) will intensify deployment

Entry will be restricted primarily to ticketed passengers

Monitoring will shift from manual checks to technology-driven surveillance systems

This marks a transition toward smart, automated station management.

Colour-Coded Uniforms and ID System for Workforce Accountability

To bring clarity and accountability within crowded station environments, Railways will introduce a colour-coded identification system:

Railway staff: Fluorescent jackets

Non-employees (vendors, sahayaks, contractors, IRCTC staff, coolies): Distinct colour-coded jackets

Mandatory ID cards with detailed identification for all personnel

This will enable passengers and authorities to easily distinguish between staff, service providers, and general passengers, improving both safety and operational efficiency.

QR Code-Based Entry System to Manage Festive Rush

A QR code-based access control system will be piloted at New Delhi Railway Station ahead of peak travel seasons like Diwali and Chhath.

The system will:

Regulate entry based on valid digital tickets

Segregate passengers into categories: Reserved ticket holders Monthly Season Ticket (MST) holders Unreserved passengers



This is expected to significantly reduce overcrowding and streamline station entry.

RailOne App Integration with Bharat Taxi for Last-Mile Connectivity

In a move to enhance end-to-end travel experience, the RailOne App will be integrated with Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform.

Key benefits include:

Seamless last-mile connectivity

Reduced congestion outside stations

Transparent and reliable transport options

The initiative aligns with the government’s vision of “Sahkar se Samriddhi”, promoting cooperative-led economic models.

Holding Areas to Decongest Stations

To tackle overcrowding, Railways is developing designated holding areas outside station buildings:

Already planned across 76 stations

Primarily for unreserved passengers

Enables phased and controlled entry to platforms

This approach aims to prevent overcrowding in concourses, a major safety concern at high-footfall stations.

Smarter Signage and Real-Time Information Systems

Passenger convenience will be further improved through:

Enhanced signage systems clearly separating reserved and unreserved passengers

Upgraded train information services

Real-time updates for passengers waiting in holding areas

A Model for Nationwide Rollout

New Delhi Railway Station will serve as the pilot and model station, with successful measures to be replicated across:

North Zone stations initially

Followed by a nationwide rollout

The Railway Ministry will maintain direct monitoring to ensure effective implementation and continuous improvement.

Toward Safer, Smarter and Passenger-Centric Stations

These reforms signal a major shift in Indian Railways’ approach—combining:

Advanced technology (AI, QR systems)

Infrastructure upgrades

Operational reforms

The goal is to transform railway stations into safe, well-organised, and passenger-friendly mobility hubs, offering a seamless journey from entry to last-mile connectivity.