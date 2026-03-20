Railways Unveils AI Surveillance, QR Entry and Smart Mobility Plan to Transform New Delhi Station
The reforms—anchored in AI-driven surveillance, digital access control, and improved crowd management—will be piloted at New Delhi Railway Station and later scaled across the national network.
- Country:
- India
In a major push to modernise India’s busiest railway hubs, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday chaired a high-level review at Rail Bhawan, unveiling a comprehensive plan to enhance station access, passenger amenities, and security systems.
The reforms—anchored in AI-driven surveillance, digital access control, and improved crowd management—will be piloted at New Delhi Railway Station and later scaled across the national network.
AI-Powered Surveillance to Act as ‘Eyes and Brain’ of Stations
At the core of the transformation is a comprehensive AI-enabled camera network that will monitor every corner of New Delhi Railway Station, including:
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Platforms and concourses
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Entry and exit gates
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High-risk “funnel areas” prone to overcrowding or unauthorised entry
A centralised Exception Event Display-based control room will process live feeds using AI to detect:
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Unusual crowd build-up
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Suspicious or unsafe activities
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Security breaches in real time
Describing the system, the Minister said, “Cameras are the eyes, and AI is the brain,” emphasizing the importance of adequate lighting to maximise surveillance effectiveness.
Shift to Surveillance-Led Access Control
To improve security and streamline passenger flow:
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The Railway Protection Force (RPF) will intensify deployment
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Entry will be restricted primarily to ticketed passengers
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Monitoring will shift from manual checks to technology-driven surveillance systems
This marks a transition toward smart, automated station management.
Colour-Coded Uniforms and ID System for Workforce Accountability
To bring clarity and accountability within crowded station environments, Railways will introduce a colour-coded identification system:
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Railway staff: Fluorescent jackets
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Non-employees (vendors, sahayaks, contractors, IRCTC staff, coolies): Distinct colour-coded jackets
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Mandatory ID cards with detailed identification for all personnel
This will enable passengers and authorities to easily distinguish between staff, service providers, and general passengers, improving both safety and operational efficiency.
QR Code-Based Entry System to Manage Festive Rush
A QR code-based access control system will be piloted at New Delhi Railway Station ahead of peak travel seasons like Diwali and Chhath.
The system will:
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Regulate entry based on valid digital tickets
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Segregate passengers into categories:
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Reserved ticket holders
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Monthly Season Ticket (MST) holders
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Unreserved passengers
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This is expected to significantly reduce overcrowding and streamline station entry.
RailOne App Integration with Bharat Taxi for Last-Mile Connectivity
In a move to enhance end-to-end travel experience, the RailOne App will be integrated with Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform.
Key benefits include:
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Seamless last-mile connectivity
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Reduced congestion outside stations
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Transparent and reliable transport options
The initiative aligns with the government’s vision of “Sahkar se Samriddhi”, promoting cooperative-led economic models.
Holding Areas to Decongest Stations
To tackle overcrowding, Railways is developing designated holding areas outside station buildings:
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Already planned across 76 stations
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Primarily for unreserved passengers
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Enables phased and controlled entry to platforms
This approach aims to prevent overcrowding in concourses, a major safety concern at high-footfall stations.
Smarter Signage and Real-Time Information Systems
Passenger convenience will be further improved through:
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Enhanced signage systems clearly separating reserved and unreserved passengers
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Upgraded train information services
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Real-time updates for passengers waiting in holding areas
A Model for Nationwide Rollout
New Delhi Railway Station will serve as the pilot and model station, with successful measures to be replicated across:
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North Zone stations initially
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Followed by a nationwide rollout
The Railway Ministry will maintain direct monitoring to ensure effective implementation and continuous improvement.
Toward Safer, Smarter and Passenger-Centric Stations
These reforms signal a major shift in Indian Railways’ approach—combining:
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Advanced technology (AI, QR systems)
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Infrastructure upgrades
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Operational reforms
The goal is to transform railway stations into safe, well-organised, and passenger-friendly mobility hubs, offering a seamless journey from entry to last-mile connectivity.