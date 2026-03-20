Romania's Debt Maneuver Amid Global Tensions

Romanian debt managers announced on Friday that they have reduced their March domestic debt issuance plan for the second time. This decision follows the cancellation of seven consecutive debt sales, attributed to market volatility linked to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. The finance ministry set the new March target at 6.1 billion lei ($1.38 billion), down from 6.4 billion lei.

The revised strategy replaces the March 23 bond tender with a one-year treasury bill auction, and the March 30 tender for 2034 bonds is now an auction for 2030 paper. Earlier this month, Romania's debt agency chief highlighted the country's capability to skip tenders when necessary, avoiding disruption of its yield curve thanks to a substantial foreign currency buffer and timely Eurobond issues.

The absence of an approved 2026 budget and growing tensions within the ruling coalition have added pressure on the bond market, impacting Romanian 10-year bonds compared to Polish and Hungarian ones. Nevertheless, with the budget approved last Friday, finance officials assert that Romania is not under immediate stress to issue debt, supported by foreign investors' understanding of its strong financial standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)