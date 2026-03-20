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Ukraine Expands Drone Defense Expertise to Middle East Amid Iran Conflict

Ukraine has dispatched specialist teams to five Middle Eastern countries to intercept drones and advise on air defense. Amid Iran's aggression, these teams, led by President Zelenskiy, seek to form security agreements. Kyiv aims for financial and technological trade-offs, highlighting its expertise in drone interception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:51 IST
Ukraine Expands Drone Defense Expertise to Middle East Amid Iran Conflict
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Ukraine has taken strategic action by sending specialized teams to the Middle East to counteract drone threats, intending to seal crucial security agreements. The operation spans five countries facing drone attacks amid Iran's warfare, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizing Ukraine's unparalleled expertise in drone interception.

The initiative involves local air defense units dealing with ballistic missiles while Ukrainian experts focus on combating Iran's Shahed drones. Security council secretary Rustem Umerov, having visited these countries, discussed steps for ongoing security cooperation, although specific details remain undisclosed.

Ukraine is leveraging its knowledge and advanced drone technologies in exchange for financial and technological benefits. Talks with the U.S. aim to establish a substantial drone-cooperation package worth up to $50 billion, while ongoing joint production with European allies further underscores Ukraine's role in global security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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