New CAPF Bill to Streamline Recruitment and Service Administration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah plans to table the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha. This legislation intends to regulate recruitment and service conditions of CAPF officers, aiming to resolve existing issues stemming from a fragmented regulatory framework.

The bill will set uniform rules for CAPF recruitment and service, crucially addressing the expansion and distinct demands of each paramilitary force. The proposed changes follow a Supreme Court ruling that mandated cadre review and the restructuring of current service regulations for these forces.

The legislation seeks to enhance coordination by maintaining a significant deputation of IPS officers within CAPFs. This move is seen as vital for balancing operational needs and resolving internal grievances, including promotion stagnation among CAPF officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)