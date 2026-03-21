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New CAPF Bill to Streamline Recruitment and Service Administration

Amit Shah will introduce a bill in Rajya Sabha to streamline recruitment, deputation, and promotion within the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). This law addresses the current fragmented regulatory framework and aims to improve coordination between the Centre and states while curbing litigation related to service conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 02:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 02:42 IST
New CAPF Bill to Streamline Recruitment and Service Administration
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah plans to table the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha. This legislation intends to regulate recruitment and service conditions of CAPF officers, aiming to resolve existing issues stemming from a fragmented regulatory framework.

The bill will set uniform rules for CAPF recruitment and service, crucially addressing the expansion and distinct demands of each paramilitary force. The proposed changes follow a Supreme Court ruling that mandated cadre review and the restructuring of current service regulations for these forces.

The legislation seeks to enhance coordination by maintaining a significant deputation of IPS officers within CAPFs. This move is seen as vital for balancing operational needs and resolving internal grievances, including promotion stagnation among CAPF officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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