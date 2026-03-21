IRGC Reshapes Hezbollah: A New Decentralized Command Emerges

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have spearheaded a strategic overhaul of Hezbollah's military operations following significant losses against Israel in 2024. The restructuring aims to fill leadership gaps and implement a more decentralized command, replacing the highly hierarchical structure previously in place.

Hezbollah, bolstered by Iranian support, has readied itself for renewed conflict, firing numerous missiles towards Israel. This comes amid ongoing regional tensions, with the IRGC deploying around 100 officers to aid Hezbollah's rearmament and reorganization, reflecting a direct hand in the group's operational revival.

Despite Lebanon's efforts to disarm Hezbollah, the group remains a key player in Middle Eastern conflicts. Recent Israeli military actions and an irrefutable Iranian presence underscore the complexity of the region's geopolitical landscape, as Hezbollah's command strengthens under the IRGC's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)