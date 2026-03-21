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Media Freedom Under Siege: UNI Sealing Sparks Outrage

Prominent journalists' bodies condemned the forceful eviction of United News of India staff during the sealing of its premises. The action followed a high court order, yet raised concerns over excessive force and the impact on press freedom. Women journalists were reportedly mistreated, sparking widespread criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:32 IST
Media Freedom Under Siege: UNI Sealing Sparks Outrage
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark revelation of escalating tensions between the authorities and the press, three leading journalists' organizations voiced their condemnation this Saturday against what they termed as 'excessive force' used during the sealing of the United News of India's (UNI) premises.

The Press Club of India, the Editors Guild of India, and the Indian Women's Press Corps raised alarms over the alleged 'manhandling' of journalists in New Delhi, following a high court order to vacate the UNI premises. They criticized the hasty execution of the court order, citing disturbing accounts of journalists being forcibly removed before collecting personal belongings.

This development drew particular concern for its implications on press freedom and the treatment of women in journalism, with the IWPC highlighting the event as a significant lapse in respecting media institutions. The sealing, conducted by the Ministry of Housing, has been labeled an 'unprecedented atrocity' by UNI, exacerbating fears of encroachment on media independence.

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