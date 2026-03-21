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International Call to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Twenty-two countries, including the UAE, UK, and Japan, have jointly urged Iran to cease aggressive actions in the Strait of Hormuz, affecting global maritime routes and energy supplies. In a unified statement, these nations condemned Iran's attacks on vessels and energy infrastructure, warning of widespread consequences, especially for the vulnerable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:36 IST
International Call to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On Saturday, a coalition of twenty-two nations called upon Iran to halt aggressive actions and reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz. This strategic waterway is crucial for global maritime traffic and energy supplies.

The joint statement from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, and Australia condemned Iran's recent attacks on commercial vessels and oil and gas infrastructures in the region.

The nations emphasized that Iran's actions not only jeopardize regional stability but also have far-reaching implications, impacting individuals worldwide, particularly the most vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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