International Call to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

On Saturday, a coalition of twenty-two nations called upon Iran to halt aggressive actions and reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz. This strategic waterway is crucial for global maritime traffic and energy supplies.

The joint statement from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, and Australia condemned Iran's recent attacks on commercial vessels and oil and gas infrastructures in the region.

The nations emphasized that Iran's actions not only jeopardize regional stability but also have far-reaching implications, impacting individuals worldwide, particularly the most vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)