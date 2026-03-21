Luxury Sports Car Drifting Escapade Sparks Legal Action

A luxury sports car owner faces legal repercussions after a video surfaced online, showing the vehicle engaging in hazardous drifting activities at Anil Kumble Circle. The video, which went viral on social media platforms, prompted the Cubbon Park Traffic police to take swift action.

The incident occurred early Saturday, with the car performing daring maneuvers including drifts and high-speed turns. Concerned about public safety, authorities swiftly registered an FIR against the car owner. The vehicle, bearing a Karnataka registration number, was captured performing the risky stunts, raising alarms among the local community.

Officials revealed that not only was the driver responsible for the reckless acts, but passengers were also seen participating by standing out of the car's sunroof and yelling. The police have initiated efforts to identify all involved parties, citing charges of rash driving and endangering human life.

(With inputs from agencies.)