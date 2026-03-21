Shock in Gurugram: Police Nab Trio for Assault on Minor in Housing Society
The Gurugram police have detained two female domestic workers and a male accomplice for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl. This arrest follows the Supreme Court agreeing to hear a plea for a CBI or SIT investigation into the incident, which allegedly took place over several months in Sector 54.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing development, Gurugram police have apprehended two female domestic workers along with a male accomplice, all accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl.
The arrests took place after the Supreme Court's decision to hear a petition demanding an investigation by the CBI or Special Investigation Team (SIT). The alleged incidents spanned December 2025 to January 2026 at a residential society in Gurugram's Sector 54, prompting the child's parents to report the crime in February.
Despite the child's detailed statement to a magistrate, no action was initially taken, but the police acted swiftly after the plea in court. The accused, identified as Sangeeta, Pakila, and her husband Kabir Mulla, are currently in custody as the investigation continues.
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- Gurugram
- police
- arrest
- assault
- 3-year-old girl
- domestic workers
- Supreme Court
- CBI
- SIT
- Sector 54
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