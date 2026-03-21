Robert Mueller: The FBI Director Who Reshaped U.S. Law Enforcement

Robert S Mueller III, the transformative director of the FBI and later special counsel in the Trump-Russia probe, has died at 81. Mueller revolutionized the bureau's mission after 9/11, shifting focus towards counterterrorism amidst a challenging political landscape.

Appointed shortly before the Sept. 11 attacks, he guided the FBI through a controversial era, pushing technological upgrades and enhancing intelligence capabilities. Mueller later returned to public life as special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election, a probe steeped in political discord.

Mueller's investigation, which brought charges against several Trump associates, highlighted potential obstruction by Trump, though it concluded with an indecisive narrative. His career remains marked by his efforts to adapt the FBI to emerging threats and uphold the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)