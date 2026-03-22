Tensions Soar: Saudi Arabia Expels Iranian Diplomats Amid Missile Strikes

Saudi Arabia has taken a bold diplomatic step by expelling Iran's military attache, his assistant, and three embassy staff members, according to an announcement by the Saudi foreign ministry on Saturday. This follows ongoing Iranian missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory.

The Saudi government reported that since the start of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, it has intercepted hundreds of Iranian-launched missiles and drones. The foreign ministry warned that continued aggression could escalate tensions further, impacting the future of Saudi-Iran diplomatic relations.

Despite re-establishing diplomatic ties in 2023 to ease longstanding hostilities, Saudi leaders now assert their right to military action against Iran. The recent hostilities have disrupted crucial oil and natural gas exports from the Middle East, causing significant economic ramifications in the region.