US Congressman Pushes for Recognition of 1971 Bengali Genocide

US Congressman Greg Landsman has taken a decisive step by introducing a resolution in the House of Representatives. This resolution seeks to acknowledge the brutal acts committed in 1971 against Bengali Hindus by the Pakistani Army and its allies as war crimes and genocide.

The resolution highlights the night of March 25, 1971, when the Pakistani government detained Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Under the code name 'Operation Searchlight,' military operations began, resulting in widespread civilian massacres in East Pakistan. US Consul General in Dacca, Archer Blood, alarmed Washington in a telegram titled 'Selective Genocide.'

Landsman's resolution, now under the purview of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, demands US recognition of these atrocities. It specifically condemns the targeted extermination and human rights violations against Bengali Hindus, urging the US to categorize these acts as crimes against humanity.