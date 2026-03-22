Tragedy Strikes: Darfur Hospital Attack Highlights Sudan's Ongoing Crisis

A deadly attack on a hospital in Sudan's Darfur region last week has led to the deaths of at least 64 people, including 13 children, according to the World Health Organization. Al Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur was hit, rendering it non-functional, and leaving 89 injured.

The ongoing power struggle between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has spiraled into a widespread conflict, causing massive civilian casualties. The RSF has pointed fingers at the military for the hospital attack, though the army denied responsibility, attributing a nearby police station as the intended target.

Since the outset of the war in April 2023, more than 40,000 people have been killed, though aid organizations suggest this figure may be underestimated. WHO Director Tedros Ghebreyesus made a call for peace, stating, ''Enough blood has been spilled. Enough suffering has been inflicted in Sudan.''