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Manipur Government and Kuki Zo Council Meet for Peace Talks

The Chief Minister of Manipur, Y Khemchand Singh, held a meeting with the Kuki Zo Council in Guwahati to discuss restoring peace in the ethnic conflict-ridden state. The meeting was an initial step towards dialogue, focusing on de-escalating tensions and ensuring justice for conflict victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-03-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 11:32 IST
Manipur Government and Kuki Zo Council Meet for Peace Talks
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In a significant development towards peace in Manipur, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh met with the Kuki Zo Council in Guwahati on Saturday evening. This meeting marks the first official engagement between the state government and the Kuki-Zo community in nearly three years.

The closed-door meeting focused on de-escalating tensions between the Kuki and Tangkhul communities and outlined the necessity of delivering justice to victims as a prerequisite for peace and reconciliation. The Kuki Zo Council also stressed maintaining the buffer zone's sanctity until a political solution is achieved.

Chief Minister Singh shared his governmental commitments to restoring normalcy and expressed gratitude for the KZC's initiative. Despite the constructive dialogue, the meeting concluded without concrete decisions. Since May 2023, ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands.

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