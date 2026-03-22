Iran's Initiative: Boosting Maritime Safety and Diplomacy in the Gulf

Iran has announced its readiness to collaborate with the International Maritime Organisation to enhance maritime safety and protect seafarers in the Gulf, according to a report by the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Ali Mousavi, Iran's representative to the U.N. maritime agency, stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains accessible to all shipping, except for vessels associated with 'Iran's enemies.' He emphasized the importance of coordinating security and safety measures with Tehran for safe passage through the narrow waterway.

Highlighting diplomacy as a priority, Mousavi called for the easing of aggression and enhancing mutual trust and confidence. He attributed the prevailing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz to attacks by Israel and the U.S. against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)