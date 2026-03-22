Navi Mumbai Hotel Faces Legal Heat for Foreign Guest Record Breach

A hotel in Navi Mumbai is under scrutiny after the owner and manager allegedly failed to report foreign guest information, as mandated by law. An investigation revealed that four Turkish nationals were accommodated without their details being uploaded on the police portal.

The incident occurred between December 28 and 30 last year in the Sanpada area. The oversight surfaced during a standard verification exercise by the Sanpada police team, resulting in the registration of an FIR against the hotel personnel on Saturday.

The charges include violations under the Foreigners Order, 1948, and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This case highlights the importance of adhering to legal protocols for handling foreign visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)