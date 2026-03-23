Shaheed Diwas 2026: 10,000 Youth Join ‘MY Bharat, MY Responsibility’ Padyatra in Faridabad

Marking Shaheed Diwas with a powerful display of youth participation and patriotism, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse led a large-scale “MY Bharat, MY Responsibility” padyatra in Faridabad, mobilising nearly 10,000 young participants.

Organised under the MY Bharat initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the event aimed to inspire civic responsibility, unity, and nation-building among India’s youth.

Tribute to Martyrs, Call for Action

The padyatra began at K.L. Mehta Dayanand College and culminated at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, where participants paid floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

Addressing the gathering, Smt. Khadse emphasised that Shaheed Diwas is not just about remembrance but about renewing commitment to national service.

“A nation rooted in its history becomes stronger and more self-reliant,” she said, urging youth to draw inspiration from the courage and sacrifice of India’s freedom fighters.

Youth Key to Viksit Bharat 2047

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Minister stressed that the goal can only be achieved through active participation of young citizens.

She called upon youth to embrace:

Discipline

Responsibility

Service to the nation

“These values must guide our actions if we are to build a strong and developed India,” she noted.

MY Bharat Platform Sees Massive Engagement

Smt. Khadse highlighted the growing impact of the MY Bharat initiative, revealing that:

Over 2.15 crore youth have registered on the platform

Participants are actively engaged in fitness drives, cleanliness campaigns, and awareness programmes

She said the platform is emerging as a national movement for youth-led development, connecting young citizens to meaningful initiatives across the country.

Strong Participation from Leaders and Officials

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including:

Shri Gaurav Gautam, Minister of State (Youth Empowerment & Entrepreneurship, Sports), Haryana

Shri Dhanesh Adlakha, MLA

Smt. Praveen Joshi, Mayor, Faridabad

Dr. Priyanka Shukla, CEO, MY Bharat

Shri Ayush Sinha, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad

Senior officials, organisers, and volunteers also participated, reflecting coordinated efforts between government and local administration.

Youth-Led Nation Building in Action

Smt. Khadse praised the enthusiastic participation of youth in Faridabad, noting that such initiatives reflect a growing sense of responsibility and awareness among young Indians.

The event concluded with participants taking a pledge to contribute towards building a developed, self-reliant India, reinforcing the message that nation-building begins with individual action.

A Movement Beyond Commemoration

The padyatra served as more than a tribute—it was a call to action, encouraging youth to translate patriotism into everyday civic responsibility.

With rising participation and nationwide outreach, MY Bharat is positioning itself as a key platform for shaping India’s next generation of responsible, engaged citizens.