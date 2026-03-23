Symbolic Strife: PMK's Battle for the 'Mango'
The Supreme Court has advised PMK founder S Ramadoss to seek civil court intervention in his dispute over using the 'mango' symbol in Tamil Nadu elections. This follows the Madras High Court's dismissal of his petitions. The Election Commission cannot arbitrate symbol allocation in unregistered party conflicts.
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The Supreme Court on Monday advised PMK founder S Ramadoss to approach the civil court regarding his petitions on the 'mango' electoral symbol. Ramadoss is embroiled in a legal struggle to prevent his son, Anbumani, from using the party's name and assets.
A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized that the Election Commission cannot resolve disputes over symbols of unregistered political parties. As such, the matter has been redirected to civil court for resolution within three days if submitted promptly.
This decision comes after the Madras High Court dismissed Ramadoss' earlier petitions. Senior advocates have stressed the civil court's role in the symbol dispute. The case highlights internal disarray within the PMK as elections in Tamil Nadu approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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