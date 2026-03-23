Sikkim's Municipal Elections Set for April 24

The State Election Commissioner of Sikkim, K C Lepcha, announced that municipal elections are set for April 24, with vote counting scheduled for the subsequent day. Preparations are reportedly complete, ensuring a smooth election process.

Eligible voters, numbering 93,800, will cast their votes across 121 polling stations located in nine municipalities and nagar panchayats. The nomination process begins on March 30, with scrutiny on March 31. Candidates have until April 4 to withdraw their nominations.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party has already named its candidates, including Nell Bahadur Chettri and Tshering Palden Bhutia, who have been renominated. Party spokesperson Jacob Khaling expressed confidence in achieving a landslide victory under Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)