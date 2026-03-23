Nagaland Liquor Ban Faces Growing Opposition from Local CSOs

Civil society organisations (CSOs) in Dimapur, Nagaland, have taken a firm stance against the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act, calling it a failure. A meeting of Dimapur-based CSOs resolved to submit a representation to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, advocating for a repeal of the Act.

Dr. Kahuka Sema, Secretary of the Committee for Repeal of the NLTP Act, announced their intention to submit the representation. He highlighted issues such as the availability of illicit liquor and potential revenue losses as critical concerns needing legislative review.

In contrast, Dimapur Area Baptist Churches urged the government to keep the NLTP Act, citing socio-economic and health concerns. However, despite these differing views, a majority of consulted organisations lean towards supporting the repeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)