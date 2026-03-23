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Ramaphosa Urges Unity and Vigilance as Southern Africa Marks Liberation Day

In his capacity as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the President paid tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters and ordinary citizens who fought against colonialism and apartheid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:53 IST
Ramaphosa Urges Unity and Vigilance as Southern Africa Marks Liberation Day
The President reflected on the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale in Angola, describing it as a historic turning point in Southern Africa’s liberation struggle. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Southern African nations to remain united, vigilant, and committed to safeguarding their freedom, as the region commemorates Southern Africa Liberation Day.

In his capacity as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the President paid tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters and ordinary citizens who fought against colonialism and apartheid.

Honouring Sacrifice and Struggle

“Through their unwavering commitment and resilience, many made immense sacrifices… laying the foundation for the peace, dignity, and sovereignty we uphold today,” Ramaphosa said.

He highlighted the enduring legacy of those who fought for liberation, stressing that their contributions continue to shape the region’s identity and democratic values.

Cuito Cuanavale: A Turning Point in Liberation

The President reflected on the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale in Angola, describing it as a historic turning point in Southern Africa’s liberation struggle.

He acknowledged:

  • The role of Cuban forces in supporting liberation movements

  • The battle’s contribution to Namibia’s independence in 1990

  • Its influence in paving the way for South Africa’s democratic transition in 1994

Beyond Symbolism: A Call for Reflection and Action

Ramaphosa cautioned against treating Liberation Day as merely symbolic, urging nations to use the occasion to reflect on:

  • Progress in self-determination and sovereignty

  • Economic independence and development

  • The ongoing challenges facing the region

“The liberation we commemorate will remain incomplete as long as some Africans continue to yearn for self-determination,” he said, expressing solidarity with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

Preserving Liberation History for Future Generations

The President emphasised the importance of safeguarding the region’s liberation heritage.

He referenced a 2018 SADC resolution calling for:

  • Integration of liberation history into school curricula

  • Naming of heritage sites, monuments, and institutions after liberation heroes

These steps, he said, would ensure that future generations remain connected to the region’s history and values.

Unity Key Amid Global Uncertainty

Against the backdrop of a shifting global landscape, Ramaphosa urged SADC member states to:

  • Strengthen regional integration

  • Promote collective development

  • Maintain unity in addressing shared challenges

Peace and Dialogue as Foundations of Freedom

Reaffirming the region’s commitment to peace, the President stressed that dialogue must remain central to sustaining freedom and building a just world.

“Peace and dialogue must be our most righteous armour to safeguard the freedom we enjoy,” he said.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Concluding his message, Ramaphosa called on Southern African nations to honour their past while working collectively toward a future defined by:

  • Equity and justice

  • Sustainable development

  • Regional solidarity

He wished the SADC region a peaceful and reflective Liberation Day, urging continued commitment to the ideals that shaped its liberation.

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