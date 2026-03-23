Contentious CAPF Bill Debate Sets Stage for Parliamentary Showdown
The Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee scheduled eight hours to discuss the Central Armed Police Forces Bill, 2026. Opposition parties, including Congress, objected to the Bill's introduction, urging scrutiny. The Bill proposes regulation for CAPF officers' recruitment and promotion amid calls for thorough legislative review.
- Country:
- India
The Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha has slated an eight-hour discussion on the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, despite vocal opposition from at least four political parties. These groups, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress, are pushing back against the Bill's introduction in the House.
Sources reveal that the contentious Bill, included in the Rajya Sabha's agenda, remained unexamined on Monday. Critics from opposition factions, notably the Aam Aadmi Party and CPI(M), have cautioned the government against hasty legislation, advocating for a more thorough deliberation process.
The proposed legislation aims to establish an 'umbrella' framework regulating recruitment, deputation, and promotion of Central Armed Police Forces officers. Opposition leaders are also pressing for the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, and changes to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act to be reviewed by a select committee for comprehensive evaluation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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