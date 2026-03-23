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Sebi Enacts New Conflict of Interest Rules for Top Officials

Sebi has introduced a new disclosure framework requiring top officials to declare assets and refrain from related decisions. This move follows past allegations against ex-chief Madhabi Puri Buch. New measures involve creating an ethics office, implementing a whistleblower system, and setting restrictions on investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:24 IST
Sebi Enacts New Conflict of Interest Rules for Top Officials
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In a significant move to bolster transparency, India's capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has approved a comprehensive disclosure framework for its top officials. The decision follows allegations of conflicts of interest under former chief Madhabi Puri Buch. Current chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey spearheaded these reforms to prevent future issues.

The new framework mandates top officials, including the Chairman and Whole Time Members (WTMs), to disclose their immovable assets publicly, aligning with current governmental standards. A dedicated 'office of ethics and compliance' will also be established to manage conflicts of interest, alongside a digital whistleblower platform and ethics training programs.

Furthermore, the board devised guidelines imposing investment restrictions on top officials, similar to those for general employees, with options to manage existing investments. These changes reflect Sebi's commitment to maintaining integrity and promoting ethical conduct across its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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