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Change at the Helm: Bank of Canada's Leadership Transition

The Bank of Canada is set to undergo changes in its governing council as Deputy Governors Rhys Mendes and Sharon Kozicki plan their departures. Mendes will relocate to Toronto in April, while Kozicki will retire in July, prompting the bank to seek internal candidates to fill the positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:46 IST
Change at the Helm: Bank of Canada's Leadership Transition
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  • Canada

The Bank of Canada faces a leadership shuffle as two deputy governors announce their departures. In a statement released Monday, the central bank disclosed that its seven-member governing council will soon lack two key members.

Rhys Mendes, who became deputy governor earlier this year, will vacate his position by April 10th to move to Toronto with his family. Sharon Kozicki, who has served since 2021, plans to retire on July 15th. The Bank of Canada has committed to conducting an internal recruitment process to find their replacements.

This transition comes at a crucial time for the central bank, as it continues to steer the nation's monetary policy in uncertain economic conditions. The Bank of Canada reassures stakeholders that it will maintain stability throughout the leadership change.

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