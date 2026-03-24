Empowering Voices: Women's Reservation Law Moves Forward in Parliament

The ongoing Budget session of Parliament witnessed enthusiastic responses from women MPs regarding the Centre's commitment to implementing the women's reservation law. This legislative move, hailed as progressive, aims at amplifying women's roles in governance, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to empower half of the country's population.

JD(U) MP Lovely Anand termed the development as pivotal, emphasizing that increased female participation will accelerate national progress. Similarly, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat credited the prime minister for fulfilling this promise, underscoring efforts taken over the past decade to enhance women's socio-economic status.

While welcoming the initiative, Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan called for clarity on the execution of the reservation criteria. Discussions led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with NDA and non-Congress leaders could potentially fast-track the needed bills for implementing these changes post-delimitation, raising hopes for actionable outcomes soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)