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Bahrain Proposes Bold Move at UN to Safeguard Hormuz Shipping

Bahrain has drafted a UN Security Council resolution authorizing countries to use force to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit point for global oil. The draft, backed by Gulf states and the US, faces hurdles due to potential vetoes from Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:09 IST
Bahrain Proposes Bold Move at UN to Safeguard Hormuz Shipping
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Bahrain has catalyzed international debate by submitting a draft resolution to the UN Security Council, aiming to authorize the use of force to protect shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Supported by Gulf allies and the US, the proposal seeks to empower naval coalitions to secure the vital waterway, a key passage for nearly 20% of global oil trade.

However, geopolitical complexities could stifle progress, with Russia and China's veto powers posing formidable hurdles to passing the resolution. The initiative emerges amid heightened tensions, attributed to Iran's actions, which have significantly disrupted maritime navigation.

France has circulated an alternative resolution advocating for diplomatic measures and de-escalation. Meanwhile, the US has increased its military presence in the region, deploying 2,500 Marines and warships, though the scale of direct military involvement remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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