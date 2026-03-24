Middle East Turmoil: A Grim Tally of Lives Lost in Iran-Israel Conflict

Thousands have perished in the Middle East conflict ignited by U.S. and Israeli assaults on Iran, with retaliatory strikes spreading throughout the region. Notably, Iran reported over 3,200 deaths according to HRANA, a U.S.-based rights group, conflicting with lower figures from state media.

The conflict's deadly reach extends to Lebanon, where Israeli strikes have claimed over 1,000 lives, including children, as noted by Lebanese authorities and the World Health Organization. Iraq mourns at least 81 casualties, mostly among the Shi'ite Popular Mobilisation Forces, and reports a foreign crew member's death following a tanker attack.

Iranian missile strikes have also hit Israel, the West Bank, and extended to countries like the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, causing military and civilian casualties. France experienced its own loss, with a soldier killed in an Iraq drone strike. Nations across the board report continued fatalities and destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)