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Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Israeli Airstrikes Hit Iraq's Iran-Backed Militia

U.S.-Israeli airstrikes have targeted key locations of Iraq's Iran-backed Shi'ite militia, marking an escalation in regional tensions. The strikes, which killed 15 fighters including a prominent commander, were conducted at the group's headquarters in Anbar province and a residence in Mosul belonging to their leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:50 IST
Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Israeli Airstrikes Hit Iraq's Iran-Backed Militia
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In a significant escalation of regional tensions, U.S. and Israeli forces conducted airstrikes targeting Iraq's Iran-backed Shi'ite militia on Tuesday. The attacks focused on a key headquarters in Anbar province and a residence in Mosul belonging to the group's leader, Falih al-Fayadh, who was absent during the incident.

The strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 15 Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fighters, including Saad al-Baiji, the operations commander in Anbar. A large crowd of mourners later carried his coffin through Baghdad streets. Additional reports indicate that 30 others were injured, with some in critical condition, as ambulances transported the wounded to hospitals in Ramadi.

The PMF, formally part of Iraq's state security forces, comprises mostly Shi'ite paramilitary factions supported by Iran. The conflict, part of a broader military operation by the U.S. and Israel, has extended beyond Iran, seeing reciprocal strikes in Israel and U.S.-aligned Gulf states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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