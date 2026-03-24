Doctors in Hot Water: Viral Video Shows Reckless Triple Riding

In a startling incident that captured widespread attention on social media, three doctors, including one woman, were arrested after a video showed them recklessly riding triple on a two-wheeler in the city's bustling streets, according to police on Tuesday.

The alarming footage emerged from BTM Layout on Sunday night, igniting public outrage as concerns over safety violations grew. Authorities quickly launched an investigation, classifying the act as irresponsible driving and a breach of traffic laws.

In the video, one rider, sporting a helmet, appeared to sip beer, while neither the driver nor the other passenger wore helmets, further breaking traffic regulations. With the vehicle's registration, police identified and arrested the doctors involved. Although all three were released on station bail as the charges are bailable offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)