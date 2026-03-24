Railways Unveils 5 New Reforms Under ‘Reform Express’ to Boost Construction Quality

In a major reform push aimed at modernising operations and improving passenger experience, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced five new reforms for Indian Railways, taking the total number of reforms in 2026 to nine under the flagship “Reform Express” initiative.

The latest reforms span cargo logistics, infrastructure execution, and passenger convenience, signalling a comprehensive overhaul of both freight and service delivery systems.

Freight Push: Railways Targets Untapped Cargo Potential

🚆 Salt Transportation Reform: New Container System to Cut Losses

India produces nearly 35 million tonnes of salt annually, but only 9.2 million tonnes are transported via rail—highlighting a major opportunity.

Key Challenges Identified:

Corrosion of wagons due to salt

Water seepage in open wagons

Multiple handling stages increasing cost and losses

New Solution:

Stainless steel containers with: Top-loading system Hydraulic side-discharge mechanism



Expected Impact:

Reduced handling losses

Seamless multimodal transport (rail + road)

Direct loading at production sites and flexible unloading

The industry has already responded positively, with the system expected to significantly increase rail’s modal share in salt logistics.

🚗 Automobile Transport Reform: Flexible Wagon Design Introduced

India produces ~31 million vehicles annually, but rail’s share in passenger vehicle transport remains just 24%.

Key Issues:

Rigid wagon designs (single/double stack limitations)

Route constraints due to tunnels and bridges

Reform Measures:

Allow custom wagon design based on route requirements

Enable high-capacity, flexible configurations

Expected Outcome:

Increased rail share in automobile logistics

Reduced dependence on road transport

The Minister cited the bulk cement reform success, where rail transport surged from 37,000 tonnes (Sept 2025) to 95,000 tonnes (Jan 2026), expressing similar expectations for auto and salt sectors.

Infrastructure Reform: Stricter Norms to Improve Construction Quality

A major overhaul of railway project execution introduces seven key changes:

🔧 Key Highlights:

Higher eligibility threshold: Single project experience raised from 35% to 50% of project value

Mandatory railway-specific experience: At least 20% prior work in rail sector

Fixed bid security: Set at 2% of project cost

Bid capacity assessment: Mandatory for projects above ₹10 crore

Reduced subcontracting: Limit cut from 70% to 40%

Anti-corruption provisions: Strict penalties for fraudulent practices

Check on predatory bidding: Additional 5% performance guarantee for bids >5% below estimate



Impact:

Improved accountability

Higher construction quality

Faster and more reliable project delivery

Passenger-Centric Reforms: More Flexibility, Less Hassle

🎫 Ticketing Overhaul: Crackdown on Misuse, Better Availability

To curb black marketing and improve access:

3 crore fake IRCTC accounts removed

Aadhaar-based OTP and anti-bot systems introduced

New Changes:

Revised cancellation windows: From 48/12/4 hrs → 72/24/8 hrs before departure

Reservation charts now prepared 9–18 hours in advance

Additional Benefits:

Counter tickets cancellable from any station

No need for TDR filing for e-tickets (automatic refunds)

Upgrade travel class up to 30 minutes before departure

🚉 Boarding Flexibility: Last-Minute Changes Now Allowed

Passengers can now:

Change boarding station up to 30 minutes before departure

Board from a convenient station without losing confirmed seat

This reform significantly improves flexibility, especially for passengers facing last-minute travel constraints.

Earlier Reforms Gaining Momentum

The Minister also shared updates on previous reforms:

On-board cleaning services launched in 86 trains

Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals expanded under revised policy

RailTech Policy received 123 proposals, 94 shortlisted

e-Railway Claims Tribunal (e-RCT) enabling paperless claim processing

Strategic Takeaways

Strong push to increase rail freight share in key sectors

Focus on high-quality, transparent infrastructure execution

Major improvements in ticketing flexibility and passenger convenience

Increased use of technology to curb misuse and enhance efficiency

Toward a Modern, Efficient Rail System

The “Reform Express” initiative reflects Indian Railways’ broader transformation agenda—aimed at:

Enhancing logistics efficiency

Improving passenger experience

Encouraging innovation and private participation

With nine reforms already rolled out in 2026, the Railways is positioning itself as a modern, technology-driven and customer-focused transport system, critical to India’s economic growth.