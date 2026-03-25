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Trump Announces Potential Iran Deal Signaling Peace Efforts

President Donald Trump revealed that the U.S. is engaged in negotiations with Iran to reach a peaceful agreement. These discussions involve 'the right people,' according to Trump, who emphasized Iran's strong desire for a deal. No specific details were provided about the talks or the involvement of envoys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:08 IST
Trump Announces Potential Iran Deal Signaling Peace Efforts
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States is in active discussions with key Iranian officials, aiming for a diplomatic resolution to ongoing tensions. The statement came during an interaction with the press at the Oval Office.

While Trump refrained from disclosing specific details about the negotiations, he emphasized that Iran is eager to finalize an agreement with the U.S. 'We're talking to the right people,' he said, underscoring Iran's intense desire to reach a settlement.

In a related development, Pakistan has offered to facilitate discussions between the U.S. and Iran, though there was no confirmation regarding the involvement of U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in this week's talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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