Trump Announces Potential Iran Deal Signaling Peace Efforts

President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States is in active discussions with key Iranian officials, aiming for a diplomatic resolution to ongoing tensions. The statement came during an interaction with the press at the Oval Office.

While Trump refrained from disclosing specific details about the negotiations, he emphasized that Iran is eager to finalize an agreement with the U.S. 'We're talking to the right people,' he said, underscoring Iran's intense desire to reach a settlement.

In a related development, Pakistan has offered to facilitate discussions between the U.S. and Iran, though there was no confirmation regarding the involvement of U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in this week's talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)