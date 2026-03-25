Starmer and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Middle East Conflict Amid Rising Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in a crucial dialogue with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday evening to address the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. A spokesperson from Downing Street highlighted Starmer's reaffirmation of the UK's support for Saudi Arabia during the escalating U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran.

Starmer updated the Saudi crown prince on the UK's deployment of additional defensive military assets, underscoring Britain's commitment to its strategic partners. The Prime Minister condemned Iran's repeated assaults, particularly on vital national infrastructure.

Continuing his discourse, Starmer referenced last week's UK-led joint statement and stressed collaborative efforts with global allies to formulate a sustainable plan to secure the critical maritime trade routes impacted by the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)