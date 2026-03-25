UN Experts Demand Immediate Release of Gazan Doctor Amid Torture Allegations

United Nations human rights experts have issued an urgent call for Israel to immediately release Palestinian doctor Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, following new reports alleging he has been subjected to severe torture and denied critical medical care while in detention.

The experts warned that his condition is “dire” and that his continued detention raises serious concerns under international human rights and humanitarian law.

Allegations of Torture and Denial of Medical Care

According to the UN experts, Dr Abu Safiya has reportedly endured:

Severe torture and degrading treatment

Systematic denial of medical examination and treatment

Conditions that have gravely endangered his life and health

“We have received reports that his health condition remains extremely serious,” the experts said, adding that the circumstances of his detention are “flagrantly arbitrary.”

Detention Under Controversial Law

Dr Abu Safiya, a paediatrician and former director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, has been held by Israeli military forces since 27 December 2024.

He is being detained under Israel’s unlawful combatant law, which UN experts have repeatedly criticised as inconsistent with international human rights and humanitarian standards, particularly when applied to civilian medical personnel.

Violation of International Standards

The experts stated that the conditions of his detention appear to violate the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Mandela Rules), which require:

Access to adequate healthcare

Protection from torture and ill-treatment

Humane conditions of detention

They emphasised that healthcare workers are entitled to special protection under international law, even in conflict settings.

Wider Concerns Over Attacks on Healthcare

The case of Dr Abu Safiya is part of broader concerns raised by UN experts regarding:

Violence against healthcare workers

Destruction of medical facilities

Ongoing deterioration of healthcare conditions in Gaza

These issues, they noted, persist despite reports of a ceasefire.

Call for International Action

The UN experts urged the international community to take immediate steps, stating:

“States have the power to end his torment, and we call on them to use it.”

They called on countries with influence over Israel to:

Apply diplomatic pressure

Ensure accountability and justice

Uphold protections for medical professionals

Demand for Release and Medical Access

The experts reiterated their core demands:

Immediate release of Dr Abu Safiya

Access to urgent medical care and independent examination

Protection of all detained healthcare workers

They confirmed they have formally raised the issue with the Israeli government.

A Test of International Commitments

The case underscores growing international scrutiny over the treatment of detainees and the protection of healthcare workers in conflict zones.

“Every human being has the right to be free from torture and to access healthcare,” the experts said. “These are non-negotiable obligations under international law.”