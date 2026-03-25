Digital Arrest Scam: Cybercrime Rudely Unmasked in Jharkhand

A man allegedly involved in a 'digital arrest' scam has been apprehended by the Jharkhand CID. Originating from Darbhanga, Bihar, he reportedly extorted over Rs 10 lakh from an elderly victim, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Operating under the guise of law enforcement, the accused threatened and convinced the elderly individual to make substantial bank transfers. This deception was uncovered following a complaint filed at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Ranchi on February 25. The situation is being investigated under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

Authorities disclosed that the SIM cards utilized in this fraudulent operation were obtained through fraudulent means. These were then used by cybercriminals to execute the extortion. The investigation is ongoing to find and detain additional members of the fraudulent operation.