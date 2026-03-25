Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: Casualties Rise Amid Intense Strikes
Since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, thousands have been killed in retaliatory strikes across the Middle East. Various nations report casualties, with civilians and military personnel among the dead. The continuing conflict underscores the rising tensions and escalating violence in the region.
In a series of escalating confrontations in the Middle East, thousands of lives have been lost since the U.S. and Israel initiated strikes on Iran on February 28. Retaliatory actions from Iran have further intensified the conflict, affecting multiple nations in the region.
Iran experienced significant casualties, with 3,291 fatalities reported by U.S.-based rights group HRANA. Civilians account for 1,455 of these deaths, including 217 children, according to field reports and medical sources.
The surge in hostilities has also impacted Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, and other countries, with hundreds of casualties recorded. As violence spreads, civilian and military lives continue to be at risk, highlighting the dire situation across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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