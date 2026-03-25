Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: Casualties Rise Amid Intense Strikes

In a series of escalating confrontations in the Middle East, thousands of lives have been lost since the U.S. and Israel initiated strikes on Iran on February 28. Retaliatory actions from Iran have further intensified the conflict, affecting multiple nations in the region.

Iran experienced significant casualties, with 3,291 fatalities reported by U.S.-based rights group HRANA. Civilians account for 1,455 of these deaths, including 217 children, according to field reports and medical sources.

The surge in hostilities has also impacted Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, and other countries, with hundreds of casualties recorded. As violence spreads, civilian and military lives continue to be at risk, highlighting the dire situation across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)