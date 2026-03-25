₹10,372 Cr IndiaAI Mission Onboards 38,000+ GPUs, 190 Projects Approved

India is rapidly strengthening its position in the global artificial intelligence and semiconductor landscape, with the government announcing major progress under the ₹10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission, including the onboarding of over 38,000 GPUs and approval of 190 AI projects across sectors.

The update was shared by Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Shri Jitin Prasada in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026, highlighting India’s accelerating efforts to build a self-reliant and scalable AI ecosystem.

38,000+ GPUs to Democratise AI Access

As part of the IndiaAI Mission, the government has significantly expanded access to high-performance computing:

38,000+ GPUs onboarded via a common compute portal

Affordable access provided to startups, researchers, and academic institutions

Focus on reducing entry barriers for AI innovation

This move is critical as GPUs remain globally concentrated and supply-constrained, with most manufacturing limited to a few countries.

190 AI Projects Approved Across Ecosystem

The mission has approved 190 projects, reflecting a broad-based approach to AI development:

78 projects – Government entities

46 projects – Startups & MSMEs

30 projects – Early-stage startups

27 projects – Researchers/academia

5 projects – Students

4 projects – Early-stage researchers

This distribution underscores a strong emphasis on inclusive innovation, spanning public institutions, industry, and academia.

Boost to Indigenous HPC and Processor Development

To reduce dependence on imported technologies, India is advancing indigenous High-Performance Computing (HPC) capabilities:

Development of processors, GPGPUs, and accelerators

Projects under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM)

Adoption of RISC-V open-source architecture

This marks a strategic shift towards sovereign compute capabilities in the AI era.

Semicon India Programme Gains Momentum

Parallel to AI initiatives, the government is scaling up domestic semiconductor manufacturing:

10 semiconductor units approved

1 unit in commercial production , 3 in pilot production

Major investment by Tata Electronics (₹91,526 crore) in Gujarat

The Tata semiconductor fab will target technology nodes from 110 nm to 28 nm with a capacity of 50,000 wafer starts per month (WSPM)—a significant step toward reducing import dependence.

Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme Fuels Innovation

India is also strengthening its chip design ecosystem through the DLI Scheme, which provides:

Up to 50% reimbursement of project costs (max ₹15 crore)

Sales-linked incentives (6%–4%) over five years (max ₹30 crore)

Access to EDA tools, IP cores, and prototyping infrastructure

Key Achievements Under DLI:

24 chip design projects approved across sectors like IoT, satellite communication, and energy

103 fabless companies supported

7 chips successfully fabricated (including advanced 12 nm nodes)

10 patents filed

140+ semiconductor IP cores developed

Notably, 14 companies have already secured venture capital funding, indicating strong industry confidence.

Strategic Vision: AI + Semiconductors = Digital Sovereignty

The combined push under IndiaAI Mission, NSM, and Semicon India Programme reflects a coordinated national strategy to:

Build AI compute infrastructure at scale

Develop indigenous semiconductor capabilities

Enable startup-driven innovation

Strengthen India’s position in global digital supply chains

With rising demand for AI and compute power worldwide, India’s investments signal a long-term vision to become a global hub for AI innovation and semiconductor design and manufacturing.