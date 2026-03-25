National Seminar Highlights Science, Markets and Policy for Natural Farming

In a significant step towards promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing input costs, the National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming (NCONF) organised a two-day National Seminar-cum-Exhibition (March 24–25, 2026), bringing together scientists, policymakers, farmers, startups, and industry stakeholders to chart the future of organic and natural farming in India.

The event underscored the government’s renewed focus on eco-friendly agriculture under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), aligning with the broader vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

Focus on Sustainable Agriculture and Soil Health

Inaugurating the seminar, Dr. S.K. Choudhary, Director General, Fertiliser Association of India, highlighted the critical role of natural resources in:

Maintaining soil fertility and long-term productivity

Reducing dependence on chemical inputs

Lowering the cost of cultivation for farmers

Protecting the environment

Experts stressed that transitioning to natural farming is essential for ensuring sustainable food systems and climate resilience.

Science Meets Tradition: Core Theme of Technical Sessions

A major highlight of the seminar was the emphasis on integrating traditional agricultural knowledge with modern scientific approaches.

Dr. Ravi Shankar outlined the role of science in scaling natural farming

Experts discussed data-driven and evidence-based farming practices

Progressive farmers shared on-ground success stories and innovations

The discussions reinforced that scientific validation and innovation are key to mainstreaming natural farming.

Key Topics: From Soil to Market Linkages

The seminar covered a wide spectrum of issues critical to the organic ecosystem:

Soil health and bio-inputs

Biodiversity-based pest management

Scientific techniques for natural farming

PGS-India certification system for organic produce

Strengthening marketing and value chains

Special attention was given to improving market access and price realisation for organic farmers, a key bottleneck in scaling adoption.

Exhibition Showcases Grassroots Innovation

Alongside the seminar, an exhibition featured participation from:

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)

Agri-startups and bio-input manufacturers

Organic product companies and resource centres

The stalls showcased innovative farming practices, bio-input solutions, and value-added products, highlighting the growing ecosystem around natural farming.

Voices from Field and Policy

Distinguished speakers added diverse perspectives:

Dr. J.K. Jena (Department of Fisheries) spoke on integrating organic practices in fisheries

Dr. Velu Murugan highlighted soil health management

Padma Shri awardee Nek Ram Sharma shared his 30-year journey in natural farming

Their inputs reinforced the importance of field-level experience and policy alignment.

Strengthening Value Chains Under NMNF

The seminar emphasised the need to:

Build robust value chains for organic produce

Improve quality standards and certification systems

Promote innovation-driven agriculture

This aligns with the government’s efforts under NMNF to make natural farming economically viable and scalable.

NCONF: Nodal Institution Driving Organic Transition

The National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming (NCONF) plays a pivotal role in India’s organic movement by:

Implementing the PGS-India certification system

Conducting quality testing of organic inputs

Training farmers and agricultural personnel

Promoting awareness and best practices nationwide

Towards a Greener Agricultural Future

The seminar concluded with a strong consensus that organic and natural farming are central to India’s sustainable development goals, offering solutions for:

Environmental conservation

Farmer income enhancement

Food safety and nutrition

By bringing together science, policy, and grassroots innovation, the initiative marks a step forward in transforming India’s agriculture into a resilient, sustainable, and globally competitive sector.