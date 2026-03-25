National Seminar Highlights Science, Markets and Policy for Natural Farming
The event underscored the government’s renewed focus on eco-friendly agriculture under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), aligning with the broader vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.
- Country:
- India
In a significant step towards promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing input costs, the National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming (NCONF) organised a two-day National Seminar-cum-Exhibition (March 24–25, 2026), bringing together scientists, policymakers, farmers, startups, and industry stakeholders to chart the future of organic and natural farming in India.
The event underscored the government’s renewed focus on eco-friendly agriculture under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), aligning with the broader vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.
Focus on Sustainable Agriculture and Soil Health
Inaugurating the seminar, Dr. S.K. Choudhary, Director General, Fertiliser Association of India, highlighted the critical role of natural resources in:
-
Maintaining soil fertility and long-term productivity
-
Reducing dependence on chemical inputs
-
Lowering the cost of cultivation for farmers
-
Protecting the environment
Experts stressed that transitioning to natural farming is essential for ensuring sustainable food systems and climate resilience.
Science Meets Tradition: Core Theme of Technical Sessions
A major highlight of the seminar was the emphasis on integrating traditional agricultural knowledge with modern scientific approaches.
-
Dr. Ravi Shankar outlined the role of science in scaling natural farming
-
Experts discussed data-driven and evidence-based farming practices
-
Progressive farmers shared on-ground success stories and innovations
The discussions reinforced that scientific validation and innovation are key to mainstreaming natural farming.
Key Topics: From Soil to Market Linkages
The seminar covered a wide spectrum of issues critical to the organic ecosystem:
-
Soil health and bio-inputs
-
Biodiversity-based pest management
-
Scientific techniques for natural farming
-
PGS-India certification system for organic produce
-
Strengthening marketing and value chains
Special attention was given to improving market access and price realisation for organic farmers, a key bottleneck in scaling adoption.
Exhibition Showcases Grassroots Innovation
Alongside the seminar, an exhibition featured participation from:
-
Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)
-
Agri-startups and bio-input manufacturers
-
Organic product companies and resource centres
The stalls showcased innovative farming practices, bio-input solutions, and value-added products, highlighting the growing ecosystem around natural farming.
Voices from Field and Policy
Distinguished speakers added diverse perspectives:
-
Dr. J.K. Jena (Department of Fisheries) spoke on integrating organic practices in fisheries
-
Dr. Velu Murugan highlighted soil health management
-
Padma Shri awardee Nek Ram Sharma shared his 30-year journey in natural farming
Their inputs reinforced the importance of field-level experience and policy alignment.
Strengthening Value Chains Under NMNF
The seminar emphasised the need to:
-
Build robust value chains for organic produce
-
Improve quality standards and certification systems
-
Promote innovation-driven agriculture
This aligns with the government’s efforts under NMNF to make natural farming economically viable and scalable.
NCONF: Nodal Institution Driving Organic Transition
The National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming (NCONF) plays a pivotal role in India’s organic movement by:
-
Implementing the PGS-India certification system
-
Conducting quality testing of organic inputs
-
Training farmers and agricultural personnel
-
Promoting awareness and best practices nationwide
Towards a Greener Agricultural Future
The seminar concluded with a strong consensus that organic and natural farming are central to India’s sustainable development goals, offering solutions for:
-
Environmental conservation
-
Farmer income enhancement
-
Food safety and nutrition
By bringing together science, policy, and grassroots innovation, the initiative marks a step forward in transforming India’s agriculture into a resilient, sustainable, and globally competitive sector.