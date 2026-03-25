Hezbollah Chief Calls for Unity Against Israel

In a televised address on Wednesday, Hezbollah's chief Naim Qassem emphatically rejected negotiations with Israel during ongoing hostilities, equating such discussions to forced surrender.

Qassem's speech, delivered via a broadcast on a Hezbollah-associated TV channel, called for collective action against Israel.

Furthermore, he assured that Hezbollah's fighters are committed and prepared to continue their mission without any restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)