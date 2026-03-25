Hezbollah Chief Calls for Unity Against Israel
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declared in a televised statement on Wednesday that negotiating with Israel amidst conflict is akin to surrender. He urged unity against Israel and emphasized that Hezbollah fighters are ready to engage indefinitely, as broadcasted by a Hezbollah-affiliated channel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:04 IST
In a televised address on Wednesday, Hezbollah's chief Naim Qassem emphatically rejected negotiations with Israel during ongoing hostilities, equating such discussions to forced surrender.
Qassem's speech, delivered via a broadcast on a Hezbollah-associated TV channel, called for collective action against Israel.
Furthermore, he assured that Hezbollah's fighters are committed and prepared to continue their mission without any restrictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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