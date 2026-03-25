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US Briefs Russia on Ukraine Talks Amid Tensions

The United States has updated Russia on its recent discussions with Ukraine, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. During talks in Florida, a briefing was provided on the negotiations' outcomes. The last trilateral peace discussions involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US occurred before hostilities with Iran began in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:24 IST
US Briefs Russia on Ukraine Talks Amid Tensions
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The United States has informed Russia about its most recent discussions with Ukraine, according to a report from the Interfax news agency quoting Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. This disclosure was made on Wednesday.

Ushakov detailed that talks occurred last Saturday in Florida with a Ukrainian delegation. He noted that the U.S. gave a thorough briefing on the outcomes of these negotiations, clarifying Russia's current position.

It's noteworthy that the last three-way peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States took place the previous month, preceding the initiation of hostilities by the United States and Israel with Iran on February 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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