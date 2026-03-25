Kristen Clarke Joins NAACP: New Legal Arm to Tackle Voting Rights Battles

Kristen Clarke, who previously led the U.S. Justice Department's Civil Rights Division under Democratic President Joe Biden, has been appointed the NAACP's general counsel. As the largest U.S. civil rights organization faces what it describes as mounting assaults on voting rights, the NAACP announced its move on Wednesday, aiming to bolster its legal strategies by recruiting Clarke, who became the first woman and the first Black woman to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate for her previous position.

The NAACP has initiated legal battles against new electoral maps in North Carolina and Texas, crafted to favor Republicans in the House of Representatives. They've also filed a suit against Virginia officials for allegedly disenfranchising students. NAACP President Derrick Johnson stated that Clarke is the necessary legal expert for this crucial juncture.

Under Clarke's leadership, the Justice Department challenged voting restrictions in Arizona and Georgia, while also reforming police departments through consent decrees following federal civil rights investigations. Her appointment comes as the NAACP commits to using its full arsenal of legal power to pursue justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)