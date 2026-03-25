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Brazil Assembles First Supersonic Fighter Jet: A Milestone in Aviation

Brazil proudly unveils its first locally assembled supersonic fighter jet, the Gripen, marking a significant milestone in military aviation. The country partnered with Saab in 2014, opting for the Gripen over other competitors. Saab's collaboration includes production in Brazil and aims to make the nation an export hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:32 IST
Brazil Assembles First Supersonic Fighter Jet: A Milestone in Aviation

Brazil made history by unveiling its first domestically assembled supersonic fighter jet, the Gripen. This development positions Brazil alongside global powers and major developing nations in advanced military aviation.

The country signed a contract with Swedish defense giant Saab in 2014, preferring the Gripen over Boeing's F-18 and Dassault's Rafale to rejuvenate its aging fleet. The agreement includes producing 15 of the 36 aircraft in collaboration with Brazilian manufacturer Embraer at its plant in Sao Paulo.

Saab's CEO, Micael Johansson, highlighted that this marks the first time since the company's inception that a fighter jet is produced outside Sweden. Brazil's new role emphasizes its burgeoning ambitions in the military aviation sector, with Embraer's C-390 Millennium also gaining interest internationally.

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