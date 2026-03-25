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SA Pushes Results-Based Development Funding at Global Summit; ₹300M Jobs Fund Shows Impact

Highlighting South Africa’s progress, Mhlauli pointed to the R300 million Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund as one of the world’s largest employment-focused outcomes financing initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:24 IST
SA Pushes Results-Based Development Funding at Global Summit; ₹300M Jobs Fund Shows Impact
By hosting the summit and showcasing real-world results, South Africa is positioning itself at the forefront of innovative development financing. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)
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South Africa is championing a shift in global development finance from spending to measurable impact, with Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli urging governments and investors to prioritise results-driven funding models.

Speaking at the 2026 Outcomes Finance Alliance Summit in Cape Town, Mhlauli called for a fundamental rethink of how development is financed amid rising global challenges such as youth unemployment, poverty, climate change, and strained public services.

‘From Spending to Impact’: A New Development Paradigm

“At its core, the question is how every rand and every dollar delivers real change in people’s lives,” Mhlauli said, emphasising that outcomes-based financing is key to ensuring accountability and effectiveness.

Unlike traditional models that focus on inputs and activities, outcomes-based financing:

  • Pays for verified results, not processes

  • Enhances transparency and accountability

  • Encourages efficient use of limited public resources

Jobs Boost Fund: A Global-Scale Success Story

Highlighting South Africa’s progress, Mhlauli pointed to the R300 million Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund as one of the world’s largest employment-focused outcomes financing initiatives.

Key achievements:

  • 9,100+ verified enrolments

  • 6,800+ job placements

  • R220 million disbursed based on verified outcomes

The programme targets youth not in employment, education, or training (NEETs), with a strong focus on women and underserved communities.

“This is not theory—it’s a large-scale demonstration that outcomes-based financing works,” she said.

Restoring Dignity Through Employment

Implementing partners such as BlueLever, Swift, and Afrika Tikkun have delivered training and job placement support, helping transform lives.

“These are not abstract outcomes—they restore dignity, hope, and opportunity,” Mhlauli noted.

Expanding Impact Beyond Jobs

South Africa is also applying outcomes-based models in:

  • Early childhood development

  • Improving school readiness and child wellbeing

  • Targeting disadvantaged communities

These initiatives aim to create long-term human capital gains.

Global Collaboration Key to Scaling Impact

Mhlauli stressed that scaling outcomes-based financing requires multi-stakeholder partnerships:

  • Governments

  • Private investors

  • Philanthropic organisations

  • Civil society

“It requires trust, shared risk, and breaking traditional silos,” she said.

Call to Action: Move Beyond Dialogue

Urging global leaders to act, the Deputy Minister outlined key priorities:

  • Build a pipeline of investable projects

  • Strengthen institutional capacity

  • Scale successful models across sectors

  • Ensure benefits reach vulnerable populations

“We must move from dialogue to action,” she emphasised.

South Africa Positions Itself as Global Leader

By hosting the summit and showcasing real-world results, South Africa is positioning itself at the forefront of innovative development financing.

The Outcomes Finance Alliance Summit (from March 25) brings together global stakeholders to explore scaling such models in:

  • Health

  • Education

  • Climate action

  • Job creation

Towards Accountable and Inclusive Growth

The shift toward outcomes-based financing reflects a broader global trend toward evidence-driven policymaking and impact accountability.

Mhlauli concluded with a clear message: “Financing must not only be mobilised—it must deliver real, measurable, and lasting outcomes.”

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