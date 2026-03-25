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Govt Launches PRISM-SG Portal to Fast-Track Bridge Projects, Cut Approval Time by 70%

This is expected to accelerate the construction of Road Over Bridges and railway infrastructure, improving connectivity and reducing bottlenecks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:48 IST
Govt Launches PRISM-SG Portal to Fast-Track Bridge Projects, Cut Approval Time by 70%
By reducing procedural delays and improving oversight, PRISM-SG is set to play a crucial role in building faster, safer, and more efficient transport infrastructure. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a major push to modernise infrastructure delivery, the government has launched the PRISM-SG Portal (Portal for Rail-Road Inspection & Stages Management – Steel Girders), a digital platform aimed at streamlining approvals and inspections for Road Over Bridges (ROBs).

The portal was jointly launched by Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Railways, IT & I&B Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, marking a significant step towards digitisation, transparency, and faster project execution.

From 12 Months to 3–4 Months: Major Time Reduction

One of the biggest impacts of the PRISM-SG portal will be the drastic reduction in approval timelines:

  • Current process: ~12 months

  • With PRISM-SG: 3–4 months

This is expected to accelerate the construction of Road Over Bridges and railway infrastructure, improving connectivity and reducing bottlenecks.

End-to-End Digital Workflow for Bridge Approvals

The portal introduces a fully digital, integrated workflow, covering:

  • Online submission of documents

  • Automated scrutiny and query resolution

  • Digital approvals and scheduling of inspections

  • Uploading of inspection reports, photos, and test results

  • Real-time tracking with complete audit trail

This eliminates dependence on manual processes and enhances accountability and efficiency.

Bridging a Critical Gap in Existing Systems

Until now:

  • General Arrangement Drawings (GAD) and structural approvals were handled digitally via the RRCAS portal

  • However, key processes like Quality Assurance Plan (QAP), Welding Procedure Specification Sheet (WPSS), and fabrication inspections remained offline

This fragmentation led to:

  • Delays in approvals

  • Lack of coordination among agencies

  • Limited transparency

The PRISM-SG portal addresses these gaps by bringing all processes onto a single digital platform.

Unified Platform for All Stakeholders

The portal integrates all key stakeholders involved in ROB construction:

  • Road Owning Departments

  • Indian Railways

  • Contractors and fabricators

  • Inspection and quality assurance agencies

This unified approach ensures better coordination, faster decision-making, and seamless communication.

Strengthening Quality and Monitoring

The platform also enhances quality control mechanisms by digitising:

  • Quality Assurance Plans (QAP)

  • Welding Procedure Specifications (WPSS)

  • Fabrication stage inspections of steel girders

Real-time monitoring and documentation ensure higher construction standards and traceability.

Boost to Infrastructure and Connectivity

With thousands of ROBs required across India to ease traffic congestion and improve rail-road integration, the PRISM-SG portal is expected to:

  • Speed up project execution timelines

  • Improve transparency and governance

  • Enhance public infrastructure delivery

  • Reduce costs associated with delays

Digital Transformation of Infrastructure Governance

The launch reflects a broader government push towards:

  • Digital governance in infrastructure

  • Data-driven project management

  • Seamless inter-ministerial coordination

By reducing procedural delays and improving oversight, PRISM-SG is set to play a crucial role in building faster, safer, and more efficient transport infrastructure.

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