Govt Launches PRISM-SG Portal to Fast-Track Bridge Projects, Cut Approval Time by 70%
This is expected to accelerate the construction of Road Over Bridges and railway infrastructure, improving connectivity and reducing bottlenecks.
- Country:
- India
In a major push to modernise infrastructure delivery, the government has launched the PRISM-SG Portal (Portal for Rail-Road Inspection & Stages Management – Steel Girders), a digital platform aimed at streamlining approvals and inspections for Road Over Bridges (ROBs).
The portal was jointly launched by Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Railways, IT & I&B Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, marking a significant step towards digitisation, transparency, and faster project execution.
From 12 Months to 3–4 Months: Major Time Reduction
One of the biggest impacts of the PRISM-SG portal will be the drastic reduction in approval timelines:
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Current process: ~12 months
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With PRISM-SG: 3–4 months
This is expected to accelerate the construction of Road Over Bridges and railway infrastructure, improving connectivity and reducing bottlenecks.
End-to-End Digital Workflow for Bridge Approvals
The portal introduces a fully digital, integrated workflow, covering:
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Online submission of documents
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Automated scrutiny and query resolution
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Digital approvals and scheduling of inspections
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Uploading of inspection reports, photos, and test results
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Real-time tracking with complete audit trail
This eliminates dependence on manual processes and enhances accountability and efficiency.
Bridging a Critical Gap in Existing Systems
Until now:
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General Arrangement Drawings (GAD) and structural approvals were handled digitally via the RRCAS portal
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However, key processes like Quality Assurance Plan (QAP), Welding Procedure Specification Sheet (WPSS), and fabrication inspections remained offline
This fragmentation led to:
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Delays in approvals
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Lack of coordination among agencies
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Limited transparency
The PRISM-SG portal addresses these gaps by bringing all processes onto a single digital platform.
Unified Platform for All Stakeholders
The portal integrates all key stakeholders involved in ROB construction:
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Road Owning Departments
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Indian Railways
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Contractors and fabricators
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Inspection and quality assurance agencies
This unified approach ensures better coordination, faster decision-making, and seamless communication.
Strengthening Quality and Monitoring
The platform also enhances quality control mechanisms by digitising:
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Quality Assurance Plans (QAP)
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Welding Procedure Specifications (WPSS)
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Fabrication stage inspections of steel girders
Real-time monitoring and documentation ensure higher construction standards and traceability.
Boost to Infrastructure and Connectivity
With thousands of ROBs required across India to ease traffic congestion and improve rail-road integration, the PRISM-SG portal is expected to:
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Speed up project execution timelines
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Improve transparency and governance
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Enhance public infrastructure delivery
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Reduce costs associated with delays
Digital Transformation of Infrastructure Governance
The launch reflects a broader government push towards:
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Digital governance in infrastructure
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Data-driven project management
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Seamless inter-ministerial coordination
By reducing procedural delays and improving oversight, PRISM-SG is set to play a crucial role in building faster, safer, and more efficient transport infrastructure.