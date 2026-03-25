Govt Launches PRISM-SG Portal to Fast-Track Bridge Projects, Cut Approval Time by 70%

In a major push to modernise infrastructure delivery, the government has launched the PRISM-SG Portal (Portal for Rail-Road Inspection & Stages Management – Steel Girders), a digital platform aimed at streamlining approvals and inspections for Road Over Bridges (ROBs).

The portal was jointly launched by Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Railways, IT & I&B Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, marking a significant step towards digitisation, transparency, and faster project execution.

From 12 Months to 3–4 Months: Major Time Reduction

One of the biggest impacts of the PRISM-SG portal will be the drastic reduction in approval timelines:

Current process: ~12 months

With PRISM-SG: 3–4 months

This is expected to accelerate the construction of Road Over Bridges and railway infrastructure, improving connectivity and reducing bottlenecks.

End-to-End Digital Workflow for Bridge Approvals

The portal introduces a fully digital, integrated workflow, covering:

Online submission of documents

Automated scrutiny and query resolution

Digital approvals and scheduling of inspections

Uploading of inspection reports, photos, and test results

Real-time tracking with complete audit trail

This eliminates dependence on manual processes and enhances accountability and efficiency.

Bridging a Critical Gap in Existing Systems

Until now:

General Arrangement Drawings (GAD) and structural approvals were handled digitally via the RRCAS portal

However, key processes like Quality Assurance Plan (QAP), Welding Procedure Specification Sheet (WPSS), and fabrication inspections remained offline

This fragmentation led to:

Delays in approvals

Lack of coordination among agencies

Limited transparency

The PRISM-SG portal addresses these gaps by bringing all processes onto a single digital platform.

Unified Platform for All Stakeholders

The portal integrates all key stakeholders involved in ROB construction:

Road Owning Departments

Indian Railways

Contractors and fabricators

Inspection and quality assurance agencies

This unified approach ensures better coordination, faster decision-making, and seamless communication.

Strengthening Quality and Monitoring

The platform also enhances quality control mechanisms by digitising:

Quality Assurance Plans (QAP)

Welding Procedure Specifications (WPSS)

Fabrication stage inspections of steel girders

Real-time monitoring and documentation ensure higher construction standards and traceability.

Boost to Infrastructure and Connectivity

With thousands of ROBs required across India to ease traffic congestion and improve rail-road integration, the PRISM-SG portal is expected to:

Speed up project execution timelines

Improve transparency and governance

Enhance public infrastructure delivery

Reduce costs associated with delays

Digital Transformation of Infrastructure Governance

The launch reflects a broader government push towards:

Digital governance in infrastructure

Data-driven project management

Seamless inter-ministerial coordination

By reducing procedural delays and improving oversight, PRISM-SG is set to play a crucial role in building faster, safer, and more efficient transport infrastructure.